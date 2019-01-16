Local DFW News
HomeLocal DFW News

Fired: 5 Fort Worth Police Officers Out Of Work, Related To Cocaine Death [VIDEO]

390 reads
Leave a comment

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

23608260

Source: Hemera Technologies / Getty

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

5 Fort Worth police officers were recently fired, as a result of a death they could have prevented back in July of 2018. The man asked for help, as he had trouble breathing, after being arrested on suspicion of theft on Griggs Ave.

It was later revealed that the man was suffering from a cocaine overdose.

For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices or you may have to refresh page to view).

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos

The Latest:

cocaine , FORT WORTH , police , TM

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2017 NBA Finals - Game Five
Warriors Skip White House Visit, Meet with Pres.…
 22 mins ago
01.25.19
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Gabriel Makes A Critical Mistake
 10 hours ago
01.25.19
Legacy: A Reflection On Voguing, From Ball Culture…
 19 hours ago
01.24.19
#BigMamaTalk: Akbar V Drops New “Choices” Visual
 20 hours ago
01.24.19
Teedra Moses or Amy Winehouse: Which Singer Had…
 20 hours ago
01.24.19
Teairra Mari’s Revenge Porn Lawsuit Thrown Out After…
 21 hours ago
01.24.19
‘LHHMIAS2’ Recap: Shay Pops Off On Jojo For…
 1 day ago
01.24.19
Blocboy JB Sues Epic Games, ‘Fortnite’ For Stealing…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
J. Cole Sets 2019 Off With New Song…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
J. Cole Drops New Track, “Middle Child” [NEW…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
‘Widows’ Is Out On Digital Release Today &…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
Girls Need Love, Too: 4 Interesting Facts About…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
15 Things That Happened 20 Years Ago And…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
Chris Brown Planning To Sue Woman Who Accused…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
Woman Speaks Out After Alleged Sexual Assault Inside…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
Chris Brown Released From Custody In Paris, Blasts…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close