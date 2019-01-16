Fired: 5 Fort Worth Police Officers Out Of Work, Related To Cocaine Death [VIDEO]

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

5 Fort Worth police officers were recently fired, as a result of a death they could have prevented back in July of 2018. The man asked for help, as he had trouble breathing, after being arrested on suspicion of theft on Griggs Ave.

It was later revealed that the man was suffering from a cocaine overdose.

5 Fort Worth Police Officers Fired, 2 Suspended After In-Custody Death Last July https://t.co/j0lbQxHW2b pic.twitter.com/MPSEyQoRMN — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) January 15, 2019

For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices or you may have to refresh page to view).

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.