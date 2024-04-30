Tacos and Tequila Y2K Pre-Party Playlist[Listen]

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

The biggest throwback festival in DFW, Tacos and Tequila Festival is right around the corner! Now, you know your favorite Hip Hop station had to get your vibe right, so we created a Y2K Bangers playlist! Listen to the the sounds of some of our favorite throwback artists, some of which will be hitting the stage May 18th at Panther Island Pavilion.

Each year, this festival sets off Funky Town in a major way with the largest throwback party on the waterfront fit for everyone to come out, eat good, and make memories with fun instagrammable photo ops and activations available.

This year you can look forward to the following festival attractions:

DFW’s BEST Taco Chefs!

Hand Crafted Margaritas!

Lucha Libre Wrestling!

Chihuahua Beauty Pageant!

Exotic Car Showcase!

Salsa & Queso Competition!

Art Installations & Photo Ops!

AND MORE!

So who is ready to make it rain tacos and tequila?! We’re getting the party started early, join the beat squad at the official Pre-Party at Rodeo Dallas in celebration of Cinco-De-Mayo May 5th at Rodeo Dallas.

