Tiffany Haddish Just Crashed Inside The White House

If it was a prank or the drank, either way Tiffany Haddish is the real mvp for letting us go behind the scenes with her on a tour of The White House.

Press play and peep the energy and vibes courtesy of Tiiffany’s rejoiceful and ratchet reactions. She is on a mission mission, and not

leaving any walls un seen. Tiffany sends big ups to the Vice President Kamala Harris’s balcony. In reality this is a honor & Tiffanies hard work has

paid off and has landed her in the Countries dominant house in the U.S.

