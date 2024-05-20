Tiffany Haddish Just Crashed Inside The White House

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
If it was a prank or the drank, either way Tiffany Haddish is the real mvp for letting us go behind the scenes with her on a tour of The White House.
Press play and peep the energy and vibes courtesy of Tiiffany’s rejoiceful and ratchet reactions. She is on a mission mission, and not
leaving any walls un seen. Tiffany sends big ups to the Vice President Kamala Harris’s balcony. In reality this is a honor & Tiffanies hard work has
paid off and has landed her in the Countries dominant house in the U.S.
