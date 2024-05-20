Listen Live
Entertainment

Tiffany Haddish Just Crashed Inside The White House

Published on May 20, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Beat Featured Video
CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

If it was a prank or the drank, either way Tiffany Haddish is the real mvp for letting us go behind the scenes with her on a tour of The White House.

Press play and peep the energy and vibes courtesy of Tiiffany’s rejoiceful and ratchet reactions. She is on a mission mission, and not

leaving any walls un seen. Tiffany sends big ups to the Vice President Kamala Harris’s balcony. In reality this is a honor & Tiffanies hard work has

paid off and has landed her in the Countries dominant house in the U.S.

Tune into The Flight Zone For All Your Elite News  

SEE ALSO

RELATED TAGS

comedy jokes The Pskillz PlayBack The White House Tiffany Haddish USA

More from 97.9 The Beat
Trending
News

Drake’s OVO Store In London Vandalized Amidst Kendrick Lamar Battle

18 items
Sports

Michael Irvin Let Go From NFL Network, X Says We’re Losing Recipes

Ashanti Tacos and Tequila Graphic 5 items
Local

5 Songs Ashanti Should Perform at Tacos and Tequila Festival

97.9 Community Graphic
Local

97.9 The Beat Community Events to Attend

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close