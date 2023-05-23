What You Missed at Tacos and Tequila Festival (Photos)

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Tacos and Tequila Festival and 97.9 The Beat brought out 10,000 people for a SOLD OUT show at Panther Island Pavilion in Ft. Worth, Texas this past weekend( Saturday, May 20,2023). The festival had DFW’S BEST TACO CHEFS,HAND CRAFTED MARGARITAS, LUCHA LIBRE WRESTLING,CHIHUAHUA BEAUTY PAGEANT,EXOTIC CAR SHOWCASE,SALSA & QUESO COMPETITION, ART INSTALLATIONS, PHOTO OPS AND MORE! 97.9 The Beat’s own Space Boi Fresh held it down keeping the crowd excited for the h live performances from Paul Wall, Bone Thugs & Harmony, Ying Yang Twins, Murphy Lee, Fat Joe, JaRule and Florida! See what you missed below!

