97.9 The Beat Outside: Tacos and Tequila Festival [Video]

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

97.9 The Beat had an AMAZING time at Tacos and Tequila Festival in Ft. Worth, Texas! Checkout how it all went down in Funky Town, where there were live performances from Paula Wall, Bone Thugs n Harmony,Ying Yang Twins, Murphy Lee, Fat Joe, Montell Jordan and more.

As if a sold out crowd of 10,000 people wasn’t enough, the festival also had a Nacho Libre wrestling match and chihuahua pageant contest. We hope you had a chance to stop by to see the beat gang and our friends at Lime Lounge to learn about the Health and Aging Brain Study! Check out The Black Alzheimer’s Brain Study for more information and to sign up today.

FOLLOW 97.9 THE BEAT ON INSTAGRAM @thebeatdfw TEXT DFW to 24042 to receive EXCLUSIVE NEWS & UPDATES!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!