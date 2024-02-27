Tacos and Tequila Festival Add Rapper Xzhibit To Official Lineup

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

The Tacos and Tequila Festival has just gotten even more exciting after an official announcement came down Tuesday. Rapper Xzhibit will be joining the festival lineup. It all goes down May 18th at Panther Island in Fort Worth.

TACOS AND TEQILA FESTIVAL LINEUP

In its third year, the festival is bringing throwback vibes with its incredible lineup of artists, including Ludacris, Ashanti, Chamillionaire, Trick Daddy, Yung Joc, David Bannder, and Bubba Sparxx!

Tacos and Tequila Festival Experience:

Last year, 97.9 The Beat and Majic 94.5 had a time enjoying the many activities that this one of a kind throwback festival offers.

You can expect to enjoy DFW’S best tacos, handcrafted margaritas, Lucha Libre wrestling, the Chihuahua Beauty Pageant, and exotic car showcase, salsa and queso competition art installations, and more!