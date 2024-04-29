Keke Palmer & SZA Will Star In Buddy Comedy Produced By Issa Rae

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Keke Palmer and SZA in a buddy comedy produced by Issa Rae? Sign us the hell up for that.

Deadline exclusively reports the four-time Grammy winner will make her acting debut alongside Palmer in a buddy comedy film that Rae will produce under her HOORAE banner.

ColorCreative’s Deniese Davis, Charles D. King, James Lopez, and Poppy Hanks from Macro Film Studios will also produce.

Rap Sh!t director Lawrence Lamont will sit in the director’s chair for the project, with his Rap Sh!t teammate Syreeta Singleton handling the script.

The news comes after Keke Palmer and SZA recently teamed up for an episode of Saturday Night Live with Palmer hosting while SZA was the night’s musical act.

Deadline notes the film’s plot remains a secret and that the film was a product of the CoCre lab at Sony Pictures.

The lab was created by a previous pact between ColorCreative and Columbia Pictures to find and raise emerging diverse screenwriters and help them develop and write their first studio feature using original ideas.

This Role Was An Opportunity SZA Couldn’t Pass Up

SZA was considering numerous projects before joining the buddy comedy because working alongside Palmer was an opportunity she couldn’t say no to.

As for Rae, she has been the talk of the internet lately after her Insecure co-star, Amanda Seales, mentioned their lack of a relationship on a recent episode of Shannon Shape’s podcast, Club Shay Shay.

It looks like Issa Rae is just focusing on rooting for everyone Black, putting people on, and ignoring the outside noise.

For Palmer, this latest project follows her stellar performance on Jordan Peele’s NOPE, as well as her other successful endeavors like her Emmy Award-winning self-created project Turnt Up With the Taylors, and her gameshow hosting gig, Password, which also earned her an Emmy.

We love to see it.

