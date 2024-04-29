Beyonce Is Back To The Box Offices & Bringing Her Daughter

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Word on the streets is Beyonce is headed back to the box offices. We all know the Beehive will support and follow

the Queen to most of any function, or feature that she’s attach too. On top of this brand new Lion King installment vibe she’s introducing

her daughter Blue ivy to the equation as well. Mufasa comes to theaters December 20th .

