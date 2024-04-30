Chris Brown Has Just Chosen Between The Kendrick & Drake Beef

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Leave it up to Drake , Kendrick, J Cole to keep Hip hop fans entertained, with the recent diss records. Press play to hear the true
energy and pivot of these A- list artist using their pen game to express their thoughts. Chris Brown even add his own 2 cents of comment
in regards to Kendrick’s latest diss “Euphoria“.
Tune into The Flight Zone Weekdays from 3 to 7pm
-
Latto’s Mom Has Got it Goin’ ON! [Photos]
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
DFW Career Fair- Registration
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
No More City Girls Music In 2024
-
Glorilla Hit With Police Citation & A DUI Live On Camera
-
Kendrick Lamar Disses Drake & His Entire Existence With Surprise Release, “euphoria”
-
100 Things your future spouse & you should talk about BEFORE Marriage.