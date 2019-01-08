Coppell ISD Teacher Arrested For Crime Involving A Minor [VIDEO]

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).
It’s sad that after all the arrests and people that have been sent to prison, that teachers are still being inappropriate with their students. The latest arrest is of the former Coppell ISD teacher Julie Jenkin Brewer for a crime involving a minor. She recently resigned from Coppell Middle School West.
Police do have text messages and social media proof to support their case. No word yet on the formal list of charges or how much time she could be facing if convicted.
Source: CBS11 News
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
