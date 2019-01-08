Coppell ISD Teacher Arrested For Crime Involving A Minor [VIDEO]

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

It’s sad that after all the arrests and people that have been sent to prison, that teachers are still being inappropriate with their students. The latest arrest is of the former Coppell ISD teacher Julie Jenkin Brewer for a crime involving a minor. She recently resigned from Coppell Middle School West.

Police do have text messages and social media proof to support their case. No word yet on the formal list of charges or how much time she could be facing if convicted.

North Texas Middle School Teacher Arrested For Online Solicitation Of A Minor https://t.co/6AX4FpJiPH — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) January 8, 2019

For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices or you may have to refresh page to view).

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.