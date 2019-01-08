Local DFW News
Coppell ISD Teacher Arrested For Crime Involving A Minor [VIDEO]

Higher Education

Source: Joshua Caldwell / Getty

It’s sad that after all the arrests and people that have been sent to prison, that teachers are still being inappropriate with their students. The latest arrest is of the former Coppell ISD teacher Julie Jenkin Brewer for a crime involving a minor. She recently resigned from Coppell Middle School West.

Police do have text messages and social media proof to support their case. No word yet on the formal list of charges or how much time she could be facing if convicted.

For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices or you may have to refresh page to view).

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

