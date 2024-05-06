Pastor Keion Henderson, lead pastor of The Lighthouse Church in Houston, went viral recently over a video where he can be seen hushing a woman during Praise and Worship. Some folks online are saying he did the right thing and it wasn’t time for screaming, while others think could be handled differently. Then you’ve even got people, claiming to be church members, saying this woman shouts like that every week.
Take a look for yourself in the clip below.
Was He Wrong? Social Media Has Mixed Feelings Over Pastor Keion Silencing Woman During Praise and Worship [VIDEO] was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com
-
DFW Career Fair- Registration
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
Who Is The Richest Black Woman In The World?
-
Chris Brown Has Just Chosen Between The Kendrick & Drake Beef
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
No More City Girls Music In 2024
-
You're Invited To The Largest Career Event DFW Has Ever Seen!
-
Kendrick Lamar Disses Drake & His Entire Existence With Surprise Release, “euphoria”