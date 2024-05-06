Listen Live
Pop Culture

Hottie Hotline: Megan Thee Stallion Drops New Freestyle Plus Exclusive Phone Number For Fans

Published on May 6, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

MeganTheeStallion

Source: General / MeganTheeStallion

Summer’s around the corner and Megan Thee Stallion is not only gearing up to hit the road, but she’s also connecting with listeners with the “I Think I Love Her” freestyle PLUS she dropped a number for the Hotties to text her.

Text Megan Thee Stallion: (832) 210-1202 and check out the “I Think I Love Her” Freestyle below.

 

SEE ALSO

Hottie Hotline: Megan Thee Stallion Drops New Freestyle Plus Exclusive Phone Number For Fans  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

More from 97.9 The Beat
Trending
UNT Campus Map
Local

DFW Career Fair: Know Before You Go

18 items
Sports

Michael Irvin Let Go From NFL Network, X Says We’re Losing Recipes

Ashanti Tacos and Tequila Graphic 5 items
Local

5 Songs Ashanti Should Perform at Tacos and Tequila Festival

97.9 Community Graphic
Local

97.9 The Beat Community Events to Attend

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close