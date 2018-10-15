Dallas Comedian RoyLee Dies, Related To Gunshot Wound

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Dallas comedian RoyLee died over the weekend from a blood clot in his lungs related to his gunshot wound, in which RoyLee was shot 2 weeks prior in the leg.

This was the comedian’s last video posted to his Instagram.

Fans took to Twitter to express their condolences, memories, and pain.

Rip RoyLee — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) October 14, 2018

RIP to Dallas comedian “Roylee” who reportedly passed away a few minutes ago. 😢😔💔 pic.twitter.com/geJnNsgx0Q — say cheese (@Saycheese_Media) October 13, 2018

Hard to be an “aspiring Dallas” anything right now bro. RIP RoyLee

Prayers up for Yella 🙏🏾 — ⚔️ THE OUTFIT, TX ⚔️ (@TheOutfitTX) October 14, 2018

We gotta do better man 2 leaders in the restoration of our culture severely harmed one gone over nigga shyt smh smh

.. May Allah be pleased with Roylee — TripleDigital³ Czar (@MgaCzar) October 14, 2018

RIP ROYLEE

ENJOY LIFE pic.twitter.com/VXNePrT09w — javi (@HatTrickJavi) October 13, 2018

#BREAKING: Dallas Comedian, Roylee has died. He was recovering from a gunshot wound he received a few weeks ago. Family says he was suffering from a blood clot to his lungs and was awaiting surgery prior to his passing. https://t.co/youkYwHIqF — Kristin Diaz (@KristinDiazTv) October 13, 2018

The comedian will definitely be missed by his peers, family, fans, and friends.

Source: HipHopOverload,

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

