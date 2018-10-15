CLOSE
Dallas Comedian RoyLee Dies, Related To Gunshot Wound

Dallas comedian RoyLee died over the weekend from a blood clot in his lungs related to his gunshot wound, in which RoyLee was shot 2 weeks prior in the leg.

This was the comedian’s last video posted to his Instagram.

Fans took to Twitter to express their condolences, memories, and pain.

The comedian will definitely be missed by his peers, family, fans, and friends.

