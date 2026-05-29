THE BEAT HAS YOUR TICKETS TO SEE KEHLANI ALL WEEKEND

Source: Dorothy Hong / Dorothy Hong

979 THE BEAT Hooks Up Dallas With Exclusive Kehlani Tickets All Weekend Long!

If you’re a fan of Kehlani and you’ve been waiting for your chance to see one of R&B’s biggest stars live, then 979 THE BEAT has the hookup! The number one station in Dallas is giving listeners an exclusive opportunity to win tickets all weekend long to see Kehlani perform live in South Dallas.

The excitement is already building across the Metroplex as listeners keep their radios locked on 979 THE BEAT for a chance to score one of the hottest tickets in town. The station is the only radio station in the city with tickets to this highly anticipated show, making this one of the biggest giveaways of the weekend.

Winning is simple. When Kehlani takes over the airwaves on 979 THE BEAT, listeners need to be ready. As soon as they hear the cue to call, all they have to do is be Caller Number 9. That’s it! Caller 9 instantly wins a pair of tickets to experience Kehlani live and in person.

Known for hit songs such as “Distraction,” “Nights Like This,” “Can I,” and “After Hours,” Kehlani continues to be one of the most celebrated voices in modern R&B. Her live performances are known for their energy, emotion, and connection with fans, making this South Dallas appearance one of the most talked-about events of the season.

979 THE BEAT has built a reputation for delivering unforgettable experiences to listeners, and this giveaway is another example of why the station remains the leader in Hip-Hop and R&B across North Texas. Whether you’re riding through Dallas, hanging out with friends, or relaxing at home, now is the time to keep it locked on THE BEAT.

The phones are expected to light up every time the contest is announced, so listeners are encouraged to stay ready and keep dialing. One lucky caller could be just moments away from seeing Kehlani perform some of her biggest hits live on stage.

This weekend, there is only one place to win your way into the show: 979 THE BEAT. Keep listening, be Caller 9 when Kehlani takes over the station, and get ready for an unforgettable night of music in South Dallas! 🎶🔥🎟️