Check Your Grass DFW. It May Be Under Attack By Armyworms [VIDEO]

LOWES-GRASS

Source: Lowes / Lowes

North Texas residents have been reporting armyworms attacking their lawns and infesting their property. Although the worms are not uncommon, this season there are more of them popping up than usual. If this has happened to you, contact your local pesticide company and they will be able to get rid of the armyworms for you–for a fee. However, in many cases, residents will just have to wait for the pests to die off when it gets cold. For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices or you may have to refresh page to view).

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

