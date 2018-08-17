Ice Cube Is Back In The DFW And Ready To Kick Off BIG3 Playoffs [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

08.17.18
BIG3 basketball founder and Hip Hop mogul Ice Cube is back in the DFW and stopped by 97.9 The Beat to talk about the playoffs, going down today at the American Airlines Center.

Click here to get your BIG3 tickets. Big fun for the whole family.

Video shot by Shun Atkins.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

photos
