BIG3 Basketball Player Andre Emmett Interview [EXCLUSIVE]

BIG3 Basketball player Andre Emmett is back home in the DFW and will be playing in the playoffs, this Friday, at the American Airlines Center.
Click here to get your BIG3 tickets. Big fun for the whole family.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
