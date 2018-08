Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Dallas mayor pro tem Dwaine Caraway plead guilty to federal charges and resigned as elected official yesterday (August 9, 2018). Dwaine will also be facing up to 7 years federal prison time for corruption. See the video below for more info (be patient as it loads or refresh page to view).

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

