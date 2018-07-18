CLOSE
DFW
Kruz Newz: CEO Gives his Car to Alabama Man Who Walked 20 Miles to Job

He was supposed to start his new job, as a mover the next morning but Walter Carr a college student in Alabama, car had broken down.  The location of the job was 20 miles from his home. Carr left the house at midnight, he walked/jogged the route. He got some help from police who saw him out walking but the story gets better.  The homeowner of the move started a GoFundMe and the CEO of the moving company gave him his own car!

20 miles , Car , CEO , walked , Walter Car

