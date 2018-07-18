Kruz Newz: CEO Gives his Car to Alabama Man Who Walked 20 Miles to Job

He was supposed to start his new job, as a mover the next morning but Walter Carr a college student in Alabama, car had broken down. The location of the job was 20 miles from his home. Carr left the house at midnight, he walked/jogged the route. He got some help from police who saw him out walking but the story gets better. The homeowner of the move started a GoFundMe and the CEO of the moving company gave him his own car!

The CEO of a moving company gave his own personal SUV to an employee when he found out the young man walked 20 miles to work https://t.co/JShlZVj56N pic.twitter.com/G1bjXEGwLf — CNN (@CNN) July 18, 2018

