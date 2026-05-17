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T.I. & 'ATL' Cast Reunite For 20th Anniversary & Epic Skate Party

We Know That Ain’t Who We Think It Is! T.I. Reunites With ‘ATL’ Cast For 20th Anniversary, Transforms Stadium Into Cascade Skating Rink

Published on May 17, 2026
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For the 20th anniversary of ATL, T.I. reunited with the film’s cast and celebrated with an epic bash like only the King could: turning the Mercedez-Benz Stadium into a massive version of Cascade Roller Rink.

The ATL 20 Year Anniversary Celebration Hosted By T.I.
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Can you believe it’s been 20 whole years since the world first met Rashad, NewNew and the whole crew? According to Ebony, on May 13, T.I., Lauren London, Evan Ross, and more came together to mark the milestone by taking over the city that inspired the beloved classic.

The night of nostalgia featured everything from a star-studded guest list to classic fashions and throwback hits. Of course, the king arrived in style with his queen, Tiny by his side.

“Last night we celebrated The King @tip oh & the 20th anniversary of The King album & Atl movie. How special to have the cast there as well. Atlanta nights u can’t beat! My baby had his face all over the Mercedes Benz dome! Who else done did dat?!! lol U da man baby,” she wrote on Instagram.

We had already heard from Andre 3000 a decade earlier that “the South got something to say.” When ATL hit theaters in 2006, audiences didn’t just hear this homegrown coming-of-age story, they felt it! Anybody who couldn’t relate to Saturday nights at the rink, wished they could lace up their skates at Cascade as honorary ATLiens. Not to mention the memes you still can’t miss like the chain-snatching saga, that awkward “cutty” conversation, and Big Boi’s scene-stealing shenanigans.

And then there’s the music! In addition to local legends Outkast, Ludacris, Jeezy, T.I.’s King shaped the iconic sound of the film. The celebration also marks the 20th anniversary of the hit album that brought us bops like “What You Know,” “Ride Wit Me,” and “Top Back.”

The A-list guest list included Summer Walker, Jermaine Dupri, Terrence J, Big Tigger, Shamea Morton and Kelli Ferrell.

A time was had! The amazing ATL celebration had fans ready to run back the film and rooting for that long-rumored sequel.

What were your favorite moments from ATL? Are you her for some new New-New with a sequel?

We Know That Ain’t Who We Think It Is! T.I. Reunites With ‘ATL’ Cast For 20th Anniversary, Transforms Stadium Into Cascade Skating Rink was originally published on bossip.com

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