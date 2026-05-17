HBCU EDITION WITH DJ DON PERRYON AND TDK

Reunion Radio is the top weekend show in the Metroplex, uniting the city through iconic 2000s hip-hop music.

The show features a talented squad of Dallas radio royalty who expertly blend classic tracks to evoke powerful nostalgia.

Reunion Radio pays homage to the Dallas Boogie culture, seamlessly transitioning to the sounds that defined the city.

Source: Big Bink / Upload by: Reagan Elam-relam@radio-one.com

Every Sunday as the sun begins to dip over the Trinity River, Dallas dials into a specific frequency. It’s 5:00 PM, and 97.9 The Beat transforms into a time machine. This isn’t just another radio slot; it’s Reunion Radio, the undisputed number one weekend show in the Metroplex, and it’s about to put the city in a chokehold of pure nostalgia.

From the second the mics turn on, the energy is electric. The studio is a powerhouse of Dallas radio royalty. You’ve got the booming presence of Big Bink, the sharp curation of TDK, the magnetic charisma of Shaini Scott, the street-smart wit of Jack Fraust, and the flawless narratives Slick Nick. Together, they don’t just play music—they curate an era.

The mandate is simple but massive: deliver the ultimate vibe spanning from the early 2000s up to 2016. It was a golden age of hip-hop, and the squad handles it with care. TDK drops the needle, and suddenly the airwaves are flooded with the Earth-shattering bass of UGK and the eerie, hypnotic bounce of Three 6 Mafia. Before you can catch your breath, Ludacris is throwing elbows through the speakers, followed by the grand, soul-sampled anthems of prime Kanye West and the rapid-fire luxury of Twista and T.I.

But Reunion Radio knows its audience, and you can’t talk about Dallas without paying homage to the culture that shaped it. The speakers rattle as the iconic sounds of the Dallas Boogie movement take over. It evokes immediate memories of matching white tees, packed dance floors, and car meets in parking lots across Fair Park and Oak Cliff. The transition into the aggressive, stadium-status energy of Rick Ross and the chaotic, high-octane mosh-pit anthems of Waka Flocka Flame keeps hands on the steering wheel vibrating.

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For those two hours, the city is united. Whether you’re rolling down I-35, firing up the backyard grill, or just getting ready for the work week ahead, Reunion Radio provides the perfect soundtrack. Big Bink, TDK, Shaini, Jack, and Slick Nick aren’t just playing throwing-back tracks—they’re bringing the city’s collective memories back to life, one classic hit at a time. Every Sunday at 5:00 PM, 97.9 The Beat proves exactly why it owns the weekend.

DJ DON PERRYON AND TDK TAKE OFF SUNDAY AT 5PM FOR THE REUNION RADIO HBCU EDITION – MAYNE HOL UP!