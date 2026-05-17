Reality Star Joseline Breaks the Internet With Bump Pic

Source: Zeus Network / Zeus Network

Okayyyy y’all… reality star Joseline Hernandez just broke the internet with the cutest baby bump pics announcing she’s pregnant and honestly, I love this for her! This will be her second child and first child with her husband, and you can truly see the happiness all over her. She looks healthy, glowing, in love, and GOODT okay!

I’m loving this era we’re in where women are showing that motherhood and ambition can exist at the same time. We’ve watched women like Cardi B perform and work while pregnant, Summer Walker continue creating while carrying life, and even Latto recently welcomed a baby too.

Society used to make women feel like they had to completely disappear during pregnancy, but now women are embracing motherhood in their own way. Some women wanna rest, some women wanna work, some wanna do both and I love that we’re normalizing all of it. Pregnancy doesn’t stop your purpose, your glow, or your ability to still feel beautiful and successful.

So major congratulations to Joseline and her family! Wishing her a healthy pregnancy and beautiful journey into this next chapter because baby… that glow is definitely glowing! andddd I hope Joesline’s Cabert is coming back lol cause I love that show.