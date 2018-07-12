Get To Know The Cast From The FX TV Show ‘Snowfall’ [VIDEO]

A few cast members (Damson Idris aka Franklin, Dave Andron, and Carter Hudson aka Terry) from The FX TV Show ‘Snowfall‘ were in the DFW and stopped by 97.9 The Beat to chop it up with Veda Loca In The Morning (well, Veda was there in spirit). Check out the footage above.

Video shot by Shun Atkins.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

