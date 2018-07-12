Get To Know The Cast From The FX TV Show ‘Snowfall’ [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

A few cast members (Damson Idris aka Franklin, Dave Andron, and Carter Hudson aka Terry) from The FX TV Show ‘Snowfall‘ were in the DFW and stopped by 97.9 The Beat to chop it up with Veda Loca In The Morning (well, Veda was there in spirit). Check out the footage above.

Video shot by Shun Atkins.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: