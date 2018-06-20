Dallas , Ft. Worth , rappers

27 Dallas-Ft. Worth Rappers You Should Know (PHOTO GALLERY)

Posted June 20, 2018

1. Fat Pimp

View this post on Instagram

H-town love me like im James Harden

A post shared by Fat Pimp (@iamfatpimp) on

Source:false

2. Trapboy Freddy

Trapboy Freddy LIVE At #979CarShow (PHOTOS) Source:Radio One

3. Imaj

Source:false

4. Post Malone

View this post on Instagram

@adamdegross

A post shared by Posty (@postmalone) on

Source:false

5. Boogotti Kasino

Boogotti Kasino Source:Boogotti Kasino

6. C-Struggs

View this post on Instagram

#WHYNOTHUSTLE2 bihhh

A post shared by C.Struggs (@cstruggs232) on

Source:false

7. Flexinfab

Flexinfab LIVE At #979CarShow 2018 (PHOTOS) Source:Radio One

8. MO3

View this post on Instagram

Hood Nigga Hot Cheeto what I Snack On

A post shared by Mo3 Fan gang (@mo3_osama) on

Source:false

9. Lilcj Kasino

Source:false

10. Dorrough Music

Dorrough Music Source:Dorrough Music

11. Lil Ronny MothaF

View this post on Instagram

Bout to go MIA On Y’all 😒

A post shared by Lil Ronny MothaF (@lilronnymothaf) on

Source:false

12. Smurf Franklin

Smurf Franklin at 97.9 The Beat's Spring Fest 2018 Source:Radio One

13. G$ Lil Ronnie

Source:false

14. Snow Tha Product

Source:false

15. Tay Money

View this post on Instagram

Oh dis yo city?

A post shared by taymoney🏆 (@taymoneyduh) on

Source:false

16. Tay-K

View this post on Instagram

羅山鼻 You Wil Get Disassembled

A post shared by TAY-K (@tayk47shawty) on

Source:false

17. Asian Doll

Source:false

18. B-Hamp

Source:false

19. Don Chief

View this post on Instagram

Streets been waiting!!! New music coming

A post shared by Eatgreedy (@donchiefegb) on

Source:false

20. Yung Nation

Source:false

21. Spud Boom

22. Tre Ward

JMBLYA 2017 Dallas Source:Shun Atkins

23. Bobby Sessions

Bobby Sessions LIVE At #979CarShow 2018 (PHOTOS) Source:Radio One

24. Cuban Doll

