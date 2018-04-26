DFW
Bill Cosby Found Guilty Of Sexual Assault [VIDEO]

According to the New York Times, Bill Cosby has been found guilty of sexual assault. The 80 year old comedian faces up to 10 years in prison.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

