Dead Man Found In Driveway In Hurst, TX [VIDEO]

According to CBS11 News, a man in his 40’s was found dead in a driveway in Hurst, TX due to gun violence.

Continue reading Dead Man Found In Driveway In Hurst, TX [VIDEO]

