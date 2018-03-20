97.9 The Beat TV News
Some Dallas City Staff Wants To Save Confederate Monument In Dallas (VIDEO)

farlinave
According to CBS11 News, some Dallas City staff want to save a Confederate monument in Dallas. The argument of allowing it to stay is that it’ll be too expensive to move and it’s in a cemetery.

Six years ago today, Trayvon Martin was senselessly murdered. Trayvon helped to spark a movement and he will never be forgotten. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. Today, we honor his life in photos. Rest in power, Trayvon.

 

