Some Dallas City Staff Wants To Save Confederate Monument In Dallas (VIDEO)

According to CBS11 News, some Dallas City staff want to save a Confederate monument in Dallas. The argument of allowing it to stay is that it’ll be too expensive to move and it’s in a cemetery.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Source: CBS11 News
