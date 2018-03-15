Here Are All The Names Of Children Missing In Texas Since Jan 1, 2018

0 reads Leave a comment
Human-trafficking is one of the fastest growing criminal enterprises in the country and people need to be aware of that. According to a story by ABC’s KSAT12, the “Texas human trafficking epidemic is one of the worst in the nation.”
Act immediately if you believe your child is missing.
If your child is missing from home, search through:
- Closets
- Piles of laundry
- In and under beds
- Inside large appliances
- Vehicles – including trunks
- Anywhere else that a child may crawl or hide
When you call law enforcement:
- Provide law enforcement with your child’s name, date of birth, height, weight and descriptions of any other unique identifiers such as eyeglasses and braces. Tell them when you noticed your child was missing and what clothing he or she was wearing.
- Request law enforcement authorities immediately enter your child’s name and identifying information into the FBI’s National Crime Information Center Missing Person File.
Here are the names of all the missing children in Texas since January 1st, 2018.
- HUSNAA ABDULRAHIM – CONROE, TX
- BRANT ABRAM – HOUSTON, TX
- MALIA PORSHA ADAMS – TOMBALL, TX
- MAARIB AL HISHMAWI – SAN ANTONIO, TX
- SARA ANGELITA ALVARADO – BULVERDE, TX
- OLIVIA AMADOR – CEDAR CREEK, TX
- DEUNTEA VASHAN BARBER – DALLAS, TX
- JEREMIAH BARRERA – HOUSTON, TX
- KATARA BROWN – HOUSTON, TX
- KENDRICK BROWN – RED OAK, TX
- ANGELA NICOLE CABRALES – HARLINGEN, TX
- JEREMY DYLAN CADY – HOUSTON, TX
- BRIANNA ELEACE CAMPBELL – CYPRESS, TX
- SELINA MICHELLE CASTILLO – SAN ANTONIO, TX
- MERCEDES CATES – SAN ANTONIO, TX
- TIANA DAILY – HOUSTON, TX
- EMIGDIA DELGADILLO – PORTLAND, TX
- CALEB EDGAR – RICHMOND, TX
- VERONICA ELLIOTT – AMARILLO, TX
- MERY ESPERANZA ESCOBAR ORELLANA – HOUSTON, TX
- ZACHARY LOUIS EUBANKS – HOUSTON, TX
- MARY FLORES – PHARR, TX
- GAVIN FOX – RICHARDSON, TX
- DOMINIQUE FRANKS – SAN MARCOS, TX
- AMBER ELS’BETH GARCIA – SAN ANTONIO, TX
- ESMERALDA GARCIA – AMARILLO, TX
- MARSIANO CAPONE GARCIA – AMARILLO, TX
- JUSTIN ROY GARDNER – AUSTIN, TX
- DALTON RAY GORE – CROSBY, TX
- TWILIGHT GUE – AUSTIN, TX
- SAMUEL GABRIEL GUEVARA – LOMETA, TX
- TIMOTHY LANE HAMM – RED OAK, TX
- KRYSTA HANKS-READY – WILLIS, TX
- CHRISTIANA HARRELL – BULVERDE, TX
- ISAIAH SAVVONJAMAL HARRIS – FORT WORTH, TX
- TAELA HAYES – NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
- KINSLEY MARIE HERNANDEZ – SAN ANTONIO, TX
- KOLBY RAY HERNANDEZ – SAN ANTONIO, TX
- LARICKA HILL – TYLER, TX
- TIONNE IRBY – HOUSTON, TX
- NOAH JACKSON – SAN ANTONIO, TX
- LUIS JARAMILLO – AMARILLO, TX
- MARIAH MONIQUE JEFFERSON – HOUSTON, TX
- DANZAL KAHAL JONES – AMARILLO, TX
- JULIANA JADE MALING JONGOLNEE – SAN ANTONIO, TX
- GRACIE KIMMELL – SPRING, TX
- BRITTANY MARLENE LARA – CANUTILLO, TX
- HEIDI LEAL – HOUSTON, TX
- KILEY NICOLE LEWIS – HOUSTON, TX
- DEBORAH DAWN LOCKE – CONROE, TX
- ISAIAH LOPEZ – SAN ANTONIO, TX
- CYNTHIA JUSTINE LOWRY – SAN ANTONIO, TX
- ALFREDO SANTANA LOZA – LAREDO, TX
- JUANA LUNA – DESOTO, TX
- NEVAEH NICHOL MEDINA – ABILENE, TX
- JORDYN MEHARG – ABILENE, TX
- DESIREE CHASLYN MEJIA – SAN ANTONIO, TX
- MAKEA MITCHELL – SAN ANTONIO, TX
- NATHANIEL MITCHELL – JACKSONVILLE, TX
- CHELSEY MORENO – AMARILLO, TX
- NATHANAEL ROBERT MOSSIGE – HASLET, TX
- MARIA LUISA MUNOZ – WACO, TX
- CHRISTOPHER NAYMIK – HOUSTON, TX
- JENNALYN GRACE NEWKIRK – SPRING, TX
- KYLEE CARMEN PHILLIPS – SAN ANTONIO, TX
- ANGEL LEAH MARIE RALEY – GRANDVIEW, TX
- VICTORIA RAMIREZ-GUERRERO – WACO, TX
- ZOEY LOVE RAMOS – AMARILLO, TX
- KESHAWNDRE RICHARDSON – BAY CITY, TX
- ALISSA KATHRYN RIVERA – EL PASO, TX
- CLARISSA RENEE RODRIGUEZ – CONROE, TX
- KRISEL RODRIGUEZ – SAN ANTONIO, TX
- JONATHAN SANCHEZ RIOS – DONNA, TX
- BRIANNA MARIE SCHATTE – HOUSTON, TX
- GRACE SHARP – SAN ANTONIO, TX
- ASHLEY SHUBERT – ABILENE, TX
- KIDDRIC ISAIAH SNELL-FRANKLIN – CONROE, TX
- MIGUEL ANGEL SOLIS JR. – DALLAS, TX
- ANDREA TALL – HOUSTON, TX
- MICHAEL TIBBETTS – LEWISVILLE, TX
- FELICITY ELISE TILTON – DALLAS, TX
- ISSAIC ANTHONY TREVINO – PEARSALL, TX
- JENIFER VALADEZ-LOPEZ – HOUSTON, TX
- HEAVENLY MICHELLE VALLEJO – LAREDO, TX
- KILEY WARD – HOUSTON, TX
- CHASE RYDER WARE – CONROE, TX
- ALLISYN WOODERSON – AMARILLO, TX
- JESSICA ZAPATA GARCIA – AUSTIN, TX
If you have information on child human trafficking, you can call the National Human Traffic Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text 233733.
Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children
