Listen Live
Local Love

Thrifty Ways to Enjoy the 2025 State Fair of Texas

✨ Thrifty Ways to Enjoy the 2025 State Fair of Texas ✨

Published on October 6, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

TEXAS STATE FAIR

Source: Reach Media / other

Thrifty Ways to Enjoy the 2025 State Fair of Texas

Smart ways to eat, play, and explore Fair Park without breaking the bank.

By: Kirby Lozano • Date: October 2025

🎡 Why Go Thrifty?

The State Fair of Texas is back at Fair Park in Dallas with new foods, concerts, and rides — but that doesn’t mean you have to overspend. With a little planning, you can experience all the Big Tex fun on a budget.

🎯 Smart Ticket & Entry Tips

  • Weekday visits = cheaper admission: Adult tickets are less Monday–Thursday. View deals here.
  • “Value Days” on Tuesdays & Thursdays: Big Tex Insiders can grab tickets for $12 online with promo codes.
  • Feed the Need Wednesdays: Bring five canned food items before 5 PM for $7 admission.
  • After 5 PM = kid prices for everyone: Great option for families and night owls.
  • Coupons & promos: Watch McDonald’s and local stations like NBC DFW for $5–$7 off codes.
  • Season Pass: $52 for all 24 days — perfect for repeat visitors.
  • Senior, military & first responder discounts: Seniors (60+) get $7 Thursdays; military and first responders save $5 with valid ID.
  • Corporate discounts: Ask your HR team about the Fair’s Corporate Discount Program for extra savings.

🍔 Food & Drink Hacks

  • Use “Every Day Values” listings: Find the cheapest drinks and snacks through the official vendor guide.
  • Bring your own water (non-glass): Stay hydrated without paying $4 a bottle.
  • Thrifty Thursdays: Vendors offer one discounted signature food each Thursday — the best foodie day of the week.
  • Split the big bites: Fair classics like funnel cakes and fried Oreos are perfect for sharing and saving.

⏰ Timing & Strategy Tips

  • Go early or late: Mornings mean shorter lines, evenings mean cheaper tickets.
  • Skip the busy weekends: Weekdays save you money and stress.
  • Plan your route: Use the Fair map to see shows and exhibits efficiently without backtracking.

💡 Bonus Tips

  • Download the State Fair app for maps, discounts, and show schedules.
  • Follow @StateFairofTX on Instagram for flash deals and pop-up performances.
  • Use public transit (DART Green Line) to save on parking fees.
Pro Tip: Set a budget on your Fair card before you go — once it’s out, it’s time to head home happy (and guilt-free)!

See all official updates and discounts at bigtex.com.

SEE ALSO

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

JAPAN-US-ENTERTAINMENT-GAMING-MICROSOFT-XBOX

Reliable Insider Claims Microsoft Will Ditch Plans For Its Next Console

Hip-Hop Wired
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

Putting 'Call of Duty' On Game Pass Reportedly Resulted In $300 Million Loss For Microsoft

Hip-Hop Wired

Diddy Sentenced To 4 Years In Prison On Prostitution Charges, Social Media Reacts

Hip-Hop Wired
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - May 23, 2024

Sheff G, Rapper Who Appeared At Trump Rally, Sentenced For Attempted Murder

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
iOne Local | 1800TW "$1,000 Put A Grand In Your Hand | 2025-09-25
Contests

Put A Grand In Your Hand With 1-800 Truck Wreck

Contests

Register to Win Tickets to See Pluto!

Financial advisor, corporate accountant and african woman in office. analyzing benefits, enjoying financial success, job high result
Local DFW News

DFW Career Fair Do’s and Dont’s

Entertainment

YK Osiris Opens Up About Personal Growth and Music Comeback

Civil Rights & Social Justice

AJ Owens Shooting: Behind ‘The Perfect Neighbor’ Doc And What It Reveals

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close