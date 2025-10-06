Thrifty Ways to Enjoy the 2025 State Fair of Texas
Smart ways to eat, play, and explore Fair Park without breaking the bank.
By: Kirby Lozano • Date: October 2025
🎡 Why Go Thrifty?
The State Fair of Texas is back at Fair Park in Dallas with new foods, concerts, and rides — but that doesn’t mean you have to overspend. With a little planning, you can experience all the Big Tex fun on a budget.
🎯 Smart Ticket & Entry Tips
- Weekday visits = cheaper admission: Adult tickets are less Monday–Thursday. View deals here.
- “Value Days” on Tuesdays & Thursdays: Big Tex Insiders can grab tickets for $12 online with promo codes.
- Feed the Need Wednesdays: Bring five canned food items before 5 PM for $7 admission.
- After 5 PM = kid prices for everyone: Great option for families and night owls.
- Coupons & promos: Watch McDonald’s and local stations like NBC DFW for $5–$7 off codes.
- Season Pass: $52 for all 24 days — perfect for repeat visitors.
- Senior, military & first responder discounts: Seniors (60+) get $7 Thursdays; military and first responders save $5 with valid ID.
- Corporate discounts: Ask your HR team about the Fair’s Corporate Discount Program for extra savings.
🍔 Food & Drink Hacks
- Use “Every Day Values” listings: Find the cheapest drinks and snacks through the official vendor guide.
- Bring your own water (non-glass): Stay hydrated without paying $4 a bottle.
- Thrifty Thursdays: Vendors offer one discounted signature food each Thursday — the best foodie day of the week.
- Split the big bites: Fair classics like funnel cakes and fried Oreos are perfect for sharing and saving.
⏰ Timing & Strategy Tips
- Go early or late: Mornings mean shorter lines, evenings mean cheaper tickets.
- Skip the busy weekends: Weekdays save you money and stress.
- Plan your route: Use the Fair map to see shows and exhibits efficiently without backtracking.
💡 Bonus Tips
- Download the State Fair app for maps, discounts, and show schedules.
- Follow @StateFairofTX on Instagram for flash deals and pop-up performances.
- Use public transit (DART Green Line) to save on parking fees.
