How to Save at the Texas State Fair: Best Discounts & Value Days

Source: Kevin Brown / Kevin Brown

TRENDING: Relive The Texas State Fair Classic

The State Fair of Texas is all about fun, food, and family — but it doesn’t have to break the bank. From canned food donation days and peanut butter promos to military, senior, and first responder discounts, there are plenty of ways to save big while giving back to the community. Whether you’re planning to ride the Midway, try famous fair foods, or just enjoy a day with loved ones, here’s your complete guide to the best discounts, freebies, and value days at the Fair.

Starting off with $7 Deals

On Wednesdays the fair is offering discounts with inicitive ” Feed The Need”

Bring five canned food items, and fairgoers will receive admission for only $7. All canned donations go to the North Texas Food Bank, which helps feed members of the community.

Disclaimer: The Feed the Need donation program ends at 5:00 P.M. on Wednesdays.

Every Thursday during fair season, senior citizens 60+ can get admission tickets for $7 at the gate, $9 (including fees) online.

Click to buy senior citizen tickets here

The next set of discounts the fair is offering is their $10/$12 deals

When you bring two jars of peanut butter to donate to the North Texas Food Bank you get a special Opening Day promotional price of $10 admission at the gate.

Disclaimer: This discount is only available at the gate.

Love Local? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Every Tuesday & Thursday, the fair offers value days, you can purchase your admission ticket online for a reduced price of only $12.

Get the promotion code texted to you! Text BIGTEX to 877-724-4839.

Disclaimer: Only Big Tex Insiders receive the promotion code for this exclusive savings, so be sure to sign up today!

Click to sign up for the value day promo code

Everyday deals

This one is a fan favorite. On ANY night of the week, visitors receive reduced general admission after 5 P.M. No matter your age, all guests pay the child price for that particular day

Buy your discounted tickets here

Discounted coupons from McDonald’s are available at participating McDonald’s locations throughout North Texas on tray liners and inside their meal bags. With this coupon, any fairgoer can save $5 on any day.

Disclaimer: One coupon per person, Discounts can not be combined with any other offers

Find your nearest Mcdonalds

Military Appreciation: All active military, retired military, and veterans save $5 on any day when they present valid documentation of military service at the gate or online. Spouses of service men and women with a valid Military Spouse ID and accompanying children under the age of 18 also receive discounted admission.

First Responders Appreciation All first responders can save $5 any day when they present a valid badge or ID card from their department or organization at the gate or online.

TRENDING: Radio One’s 13th Annual Celebrity Golf Tournament Photo Recap

Be sure to take advantage of these discounts this fair season and make the most of your visit. From donation days to food deals and special admission prices, there are plenty of ways to save while enjoying everything the State Fair of Texas has to offer.

How to Save at the Texas State Fair: Best Discounts & Value Days was originally published on majic945.com