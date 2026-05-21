Fort Worths Tahjae Catches Fire With Viral Song “Fresh”

The city of Fort Worth has another rising star on the radar as artist Tahjae continues building major momentum with his viral single “Fresh.” The record has been making noise across social media, clubs, and playlists thanks to its catchy energy, confident delivery, and nostalgic sample that instantly grabs attention.

What’s taking the song to another level is the recent co-sign from legendary producer and music executive Jermaine Dupri, who acknowledged the track online after hearing Tahjae’s flip of the classic “Fresh Az I’m Iz” record originally performed by Bow Wow. The recognition instantly sparked even more conversation around the record, introducing Tahjae to a wider audience and putting a spotlight on Fort Worth’s growing music scene.

Fans have been praising “Fresh” for blending a throwback feel with a modern sound that fits today’s viral music culture. The song’s replay value, combined with Tahjae’s charisma and high-energy delivery, has helped clips using the track spread quickly across TikTok, Instagram Reels, and other social platforms.

The viral moment is also shining a light on the talent coming out of North Texas. With Dallas-Fort Worth continuing to produce artists making waves nationally, Tahjae’s breakout success is another example of the region’s influence on hip-hop culture and independent music.