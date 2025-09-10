Dallas Police Investigate Motel Beheading

Source: N/A / n/a

Dallas police are investigating a gruesome homicide after a person was found beheaded Wednesday morning at the Downtown Suites motel off Samuel Boulevard, near Samuel Grand Park.

According to reports and law enforcement, a suspect walked into a motel lobby and cut a person’s head off, then disposed of the person’s head.

News crews reported a very large police presence on the scene after this incident. This occurred near Interstate 30. The motel entrance is currently blocked off with tape used to label a crime scene.

Law enforcement says that DPD is working this case as a homicide.

Love Local? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

According to the police, they were called around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning due to a stabbing that occurred at the motel. Dallas Fire and Rescue also arrived at the crime scene where the victim died.

When officers arrived, they found the suspect had cut someone “with an edged weapon several times.”

The suspect is currently in custody with pending charges.

Police are made aware of another active crime scene, located just one block over from the original crime scene. They’re so close, you could see one from the other police officials say that these crimes are connected.

No information on the second crime scene that is connected to the first one has been made puclic yet at the time of publishing.

This story is still developing.

More Dallas reads

RELATED: Dallas Man Killed in Suspected Carjacking

RELATED: Plano Man Gets 50-Year for Killing Mother While High on Meth

RELATED: Dallas Man Arrested for Capital Murder in Carjacking

RELATED: Texas ‘Diaper Man’ Arrested