Listen Live
Local

Dallas Police Investigate Motel Beheading

Dallas police are investigating a gruesome beheading at a Downtown Suites motel near I-30. Police say a second crime scene is connected.

Published on September 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Police Line Do Not Cross - Police tape crime scene picture
Source: N/A / n/a

Dallas police are investigating a gruesome homicide after a person was found beheaded Wednesday morning at the Downtown Suites motel off Samuel Boulevard, near Samuel Grand Park.

According to reports and law enforcement, a suspect walked into a motel lobby and cut a person’s head off, then disposed of the person’s head. 

News crews reported a very large police presence on the scene after this incident. This occurred near Interstate 30. The motel entrance is currently blocked off with tape used to label a crime scene.
Law enforcement says that DPD is working this case as a homicide.

According to the police, they were called around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning due to a stabbing that occurred at the motel. Dallas Fire and Rescue also arrived at the crime scene where the victim died.

When officers arrived, they found the suspect had cut someone “with an edged weapon several times.” 

The suspect is currently in custody with pending charges.

Police are made aware of another active crime scene, located just one block over from the original crime scene. They’re so close, you could see one from the other police officials say that these crimes are connected. 

No information on the second crime scene that is connected to the first one has been made puclic yet at the time of publishing.

This story is still developing.

More Dallas reads

RELATED: Dallas Man Killed in Suspected Carjacking

RELATED: Plano Man Gets 50-Year for Killing Mother While High on Meth

RELATED: Dallas Man Arrested for Capital Murder in Carjacking

RELATED: Texas ‘Diaper Man’ Arrested

SEE ALSO

More from 97.9 The Beat
Trending
iOne Local Sales| Trey Songz- KBFB | 2025-08-15
Contests

Enter To Win Tickets To See Trey Songz: 20 Years of Music Tour

News

Researchers Find Negative Images Contribute To Unarmed Black People Being Shot By Police

iOne Local | 1800TW Back to School Cash | 2025-07-25
Contests

1800TW Back to School Cash

Texas State Fair music survey
Uncategorized

Win $500 & Tickets to The Texas State Fair

38 Items
Lifestyle

Hottest NFL Players In 2025

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close