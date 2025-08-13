Listen Live
Texas ‘Diaper Man’ Arrested

One of the girls mentioned Wesley saying, “goo goo ga ga, I need a diaper change.”

Published on August 13, 2025

Texas ‘Diaper Man’ arrested
A man has been arrested and charged in East Texas with criminal solicitation of a minor as well as criminal trespassing. 

On August 7, 2025, Wesley Wade Worl was arrested for inappropriately approaching a group of young girls in a park while wearing nothing but a diaper. One of the children, who was 11 years old, spoke, saying they were riding their bikes home from the neighborhood park when Wesley allegedly got out of his truck.

Police say Wesely was shouting sexual, child-like phrases to the girls. One of the girls mentioned Wesley saying, “goo goo ga ga, I need a diaper change.”

The girls, terrified of the encounter, quickly rode their bikes to the nearest adult they recognized and reported what had just happened. 

Wesley has related charges before this incident and was previously banned from Walmart for exposing himself to a 12-year-old in the store on July 15. Wesley has charges dating back to 1999. As of August 12, he is being held in the Smith County jail with a bond of $600,000.

