Hip-Hop Legend Mourns a Devastating Loss
Rapper Faces His Biggest Fear on Toxik Boyz Radio

Toxik Boyz Radio hosts a candid discussion with rapper about his deepest anxieties

Published on February 7, 2026
Big Boogie kept it real; during his recent interview on 97.9 The Beat’s Toxik Boyz Radio when the Memphis rapper revealed an unexpected fear: the Chuck E. Cheese mouse (or rat, as he made sure to clarify).

While talking about life, fatherhood, and moments that humble you, Boogie admitted he’s been terrified of the Chuck E. Cheese character for years; a confession that had the room cracking up. That fear was put to the test when his daughter asked to go to Chuck E. Cheese, forcing him to do what any dad would do: face it head-on. In a relatable parenting moment, Boogie joked that as he walked in, his only thought was, “Man, I hope that rat don’t work there no more.” The story revealed a different side of the hard-hitting rapper, reminding listeners that parents will do anything for their kids; even confront their own fears.

Listen To The Toxik Boyz Hollywood Zay and Papa Ron Weeknights 8pm-12am right here on 979 The Beat

