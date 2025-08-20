Plano Man Gets 50-Year for Killing Mother While High on Meth

Source: General / Radio One

Plano resident Robert Timmons admitted to having savagely beaten his 54-year-old mother with a metal pipe and a piece of wood. He then strangled her to death, all while high on meth. According to prosecutors, Robert was angry with his mom because she threatened to kick him out of the house for violent behavior, drug abuse, and refusing to get a job. Robert was recently sentenced to 50 years for murdering his mother. She was found dead in her home on May 16, 2024. They found her due to a co-worker being concerned since she hadn’t shown up to work. The co-worker requested a wellness check. When officers arrived, they found his mom wrapped in a blanket with clear signs of being beaten.

Her son was arrested in a nearby city around that same time for unlawfully entering an apartment.

He said to officers, “I just killed my mother.” he also says, “I know I am an evil person, and it looks like I don’t regret what I did, but I’m too high to cry.”

Before her murder, Robert accused his mother of beating him; he later admitted he lied and created his injuries.

Robert has a history of criminal records, one of them being a prior arrest for a family violence, including an incident with his sister in Dallas County and an incident with a male roommate in Collin County.

He admits to being on drugs like methamphetamine regularly.

This was a tragic and horrific act of violence against the person who brought him into this world. This case serves as a painful reminder of how meth and other drugs can drive violence and tear families apart.