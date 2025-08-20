Listen Live
Dallas Man Killed in Suspected Carjacking

Juan Hernandez Esparza was shot around 3:30 A.M on Monday near the Ventana Ridge Apartments in Northwest Dallas.

Published on August 20, 2025

34-year-old Juan Hernandez Esparza was shot around 3:30 A.M on Monday near the Ventana Ridge Apartments in Northwest Dallas after his car was stolen.

As of August 18, 2025, no arrest has been made, and no suspect description has been released.

Officers who responded to the scene say they found Juan in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. The location of the wound has not been disclosed. Juan later died from his injuries after being taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police believe Juan was shot during a carjacking and went unnoticed for about an hour. Security videos and surrounding cameras are being reviewed. No suspect information or vehicle description has been released.

