Dallas Man Killed in Suspected Carjacking

Source: picture alliance / Getty

34-year-old Juan Hernandez Esparza was shot around 3:30 A.M on Monday near the Ventana Ridge Apartments in Northwest Dallas after his car was stolen.

As of August 18, 2025, no arrest has been made, and no suspect description has been released.

Officers who responded to the scene say they found Juan in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. The location of the wound has not been disclosed. Juan later died from his injuries after being taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police believe Juan was shot during a carjacking and went unnoticed for about an hour. Security videos and surrounding cameras are being reviewed. No suspect information or vehicle description has been released.

TRENDING: Plano Man Gets 50-Year for Killing Mother While High on Meth

TRENDING: Hateful Flag Displayed at Rockwall-Heath High School