Hateful Flag Displayed at Rockwall-Heath High School

Heath community condemns Nazi flag display on the East side of Rockwall-Heath High School

Published on August 18, 2025

Organizers Of Saturday's Alt Right Rally In Charlottesville, Virginia Hold News Conference
Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

Saturday morning, around 7:00 am, students noticed and reported seeing a Nazi flag on the east side of Rockwall-Heath High School; officers have since taken the flag down. Heath police are looking into who put up this hateful flag and say that the person responsible will be held accountable.

The community is highly disappointed by this act due to the fact that Heath is typically an inviting place for families.

“As the Mayor of Heath, I stand with our community in firm opposition to any acts of hatred, including the hateful display of flags that were found at Rockwall-Heath High School yesterday morning. We believe in the power of love, unity, and respect for all people, as God calls us to do,” says Mayor Jeremiah McClure. Others say they’re sad to see it.

Chabad Rockwall Rabbi Moishy Kalmenson says that this is not a representation of them and the community they know and love. Emphasising that the behavior should be called out and condemned, holding all parties accountable.

Rabbi Kalmenson says school leaders and parents should take this opportunity to talk with their children about the dangers of hate and how important it is to be kind and empathetic to others.

Following the incident at Rockwall-Heath High School, Todd Bradford sent a letter to the parents, ensuring the district and police are working together to find the perpetrator.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rockwall DPS.

was originally published on majic945.com

