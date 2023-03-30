Rapper Flo Rida’s 6-year-old son, Zohar Dillard, fell from an apartment window onto a concrete pavement on March 4. He was rushed to the ICU where it was discovered he suffered multiple injuries, including fractures to his pelvis and feet, a lacerated liver, and collapsed lungs.
Flo Rida has yet to publicly address the incident.
The child’s mother, Alexis Adams, has filed a lawsuit against the building’s owners and managers. A construction company and a window installer are also listed as defendants. She claims that the New Jersey building’s windows “posed a hazardous condition,” which she states aided in her son’s accidental fall.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Flo Rida’s Son Taken to ICU After Falling From Apartment Window was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
