The world is getting very familiar with Carter High School Alumna and Dallas’s very own Sha’Carri Richardson as she heads to Tokyo Olympics as a crowd favorite.
Richardson is representing DFW in a major way becoming one of the fastest women in the world running 10.64 in the semifinal and 10.87 in the final in the women’s 100m in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday.
RELATED:Sha’Carri Richardson Is”That Girl” Following Olympic Qualifying Performance, Black Twitter Agrees
After just a single season at LSU she broke the 100m collegiate record and turned pro according to NBC Sports.
Although she wasn’t the first out of the blocks Saturday, she recovered and sped past Javianne Oliver to finish with a 10.87. Oliver, at 10.99, finished second.
RELATED:These Black Queens Are Reppin’ USA In The Olympic Games [Photos]
Sha’Carri said the moment she crossed the finish line she knew she had accomplished a lifelong dream of becoming an olympian at the age of 21 years young.
Richardson’s win comes after her biological mother passed away last week. When asked about it, she revealed the topic is still “very sensitive” and “confusing.”
Immediately after her win, she couldn’t help but to immediately give praises to her family for being a solid support system, and her grandmother in particular who was there to witness such monumental accomplishment!
Congratulations Sha’Carri from the whole DF-Dub AND 97.9 The Beat
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest:
- Nann: Trina Defends JAY-Z & Beyoncé After Trick Daddy’s Clubhouse Slander
- Former No Limit Rapper Paroled After 20 Years In Prison
- Dallas Own Sha’Carri Richardson Clinches Victory and Headed to Tokyo Oylmpics
- Hip Hop Spot: Bobby Shmurda & Lil Baby Are Giving Back To Their Communities
- Who’s Cappin?! Kevin McCall Lashes Out On Interviewer Over Questions About Abusing Eva Marcille
- Rick Ross Introduces America To ‘Thighstop’ Following Chicken Wing Shortage
- This Social Media Challenge Is Blamed For The Death Of A 9-Year-Old Boy
- Usain Bolt & Kasi Bennett Share Photos Of Twin Newborn Sons
- Only They Could Make Boosie Cry
- New Book Uncovers Donald Trump’s Saltiness Towards Black America