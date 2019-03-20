Stop Saying “Yes” Start Saying “No”

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Do you say “yes” to everything? Well if your ready to start saying “no” and stop being a people-pleaser than here’s what you need to know. According to clinical psychologist, Andrea Bonior, women over men have a hard time saying no and with people being more socially anxious and not interacting with each other in person it makes easier to say no, but its usually over text.

So how do you get good at saying “no”, Bonior suggest practicing saying “no”, if someone emails you about volunteering for something, instead of ignoring it, respond with “no” instead.

Think about how you feel when you say “yes” to something, is it because you feel left out or that no one else will do it, or are you afraid of people not liking you? Remember to think before you speak, don’t just blurt out “yes”, be sure to take a few minutes to contemplate your answer, this will also help you get used to the silence and not feel bad about the awkwardness of it.

Stick to your gut, you don’t have to give reasons for your “no” this can give people a way to turn your “no” into a “yes.” Finally, saying “yes” to everything can put too much on your plate and saying “no” can help you prioritize and feel less anxious about what you’ve agreed to do.

-Kiki J

