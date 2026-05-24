En El Barrio: Carne Asada Fest ’26

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Carne Asada Fest 2026 is BACK and set to bring a full day of culture, food, and music to Dallas on Saturday, May 30 at Lofty Spaces, located at 816 Montgomery Street. The festival runs from 12 PM to 11 PM and is described as an indoor-outdoor, all-ages experience centered on community, authentic Latin food, and local culture.

This year’s event highlights the spirit of Dallas’ Latino community with street tacos, breakfast tacos, coffee, mariachi, live music, art displays, food vendors, activations, and a mercado shopping experience. Organizers say the goal is to celebrate culture through food, music, and gathering, with a festival atmosphere that welcomes the whole family.

Attendees will also appreciate a few extras that make the day easy to enjoy: free parking, kids 6 and under free, and 4 complimentary crafted drinks or mocktails included with admission. Lofty Spaces itself is an industrial-style venue in downtown Dallas known for hosting large celebrations and flexible indoor/outdoor events.

For a Dallas event that blends heritage, flavor, and live entertainment, Carne Asada Fest 2026 is shaping up to be one of the city’s standout cultural gatherings this spring.