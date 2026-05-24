Listen Live
Close
Food & Drink

En El Barrio: Carne Asada Fest ’26

Carne Asada Fest 2026 is BACK and set to bring a full day of culture, food, and music to Dallas on Saturday, May 30 at Lofty Spaces.

Published on May 24, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

woman grilling
Source: Massive / Getty

Carne Asada Fest 2026 is BACK and set to bring a full day of culture, food, and music to Dallas on Saturday, May 30 at Lofty Spaces, located at 816 Montgomery Street. The festival runs from 12 PM to 11 PM and is described as an indoor-outdoor, all-ages experience centered on community, authentic Latin food, and local culture.

This year’s event highlights the spirit of Dallas’ Latino community with street tacos, breakfast tacos, coffee, mariachi, live music, art displays, food vendors, activations, and a mercado shopping experience. Organizers say the goal is to celebrate culture through food, music, and gathering, with a festival atmosphere that welcomes the whole family.

Attendees will also appreciate a few extras that make the day easy to enjoy: free parking, kids 6 and under free, and 4 complimentary crafted drinks or mocktails included with admission. Lofty Spaces itself is an industrial-style venue in downtown Dallas known for hosting large celebrations and flexible indoor/outdoor events.

For a Dallas event that blends heritage, flavor, and live entertainment, Carne Asada Fest 2026 is shaping up to be one of the city’s standout cultural gatherings this spring.

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

MAGA Outrage Ensues After Quinta Brunson Lands Role As Betty Boop

Hip-Hop Wired
Jay Z In Concert

Road To The Roots Picnic: JAŸ-Z’s Long History With Philly Comes Full Circle

Hip-Hop Wired
Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynched

'Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced' Preview: A Sea Worthy Remake

Hip-Hop Wired
6LACK press Images

6LACK Reveals The Meaning Behind His New Album Title ‘Love Is The New Gangsta’

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
16 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Hip Hop and Brains: 15 Rappers With College Degrees

Comment
Usher and Issa Rae Super Bowl LVIII Interview
43 Items
DFW  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth

Comment
Amazon Live Music with Snoop Dogg
30 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips?

Comment
10:43
Music  |  imjeremiahjones

1K Phew Talks Atlanta, Purpose and Trap Gospel

Comment
Win Tickets to see Afroman!
Contests  |  emartinezione

Win Tickets To See Afroman!

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close