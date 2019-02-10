The BeyHive Came For This Celebrity After She Smiled At JAY-Z

The BeyHive came for Lori Harvey after she posted a video to her Instagram of her laughing and talking to JAY-Z during their annual RocNation brunch on Saturday. The BeyHive swarmed her IG timeline with bee emojis and a stern warning, “Let this be the first and last time we hear of you and a Carter family member in the same vicinity,” one Instagram user wrote. Lori has been linked to Trey Songz but I’m not sure the BeyHive got the message, but one message is clear, stay away from Beyonce’s man!

Do you think the BeyHive overreacted or did they have a reason to pull their stingers out? Hit me up on Twitter @officialkikij and let me know what you think!

Source: Complex

-Kiki J

