CLOSE
Live and Loca News
HomeLive And Loca News

Kruz Newz: High Pitch Sound Used to Stop Homeless Outside 7-Eleven

10 reads
Leave a comment

A 7-Eleven in downtown Portland is under fire for using a high pitch sound to prevent the sometimes dozen of homeless people outside the store.  They used to play classical music to try and deter them but that wasn’t working anymore.  As of yesterday, the noise was shut off after city officials say it violated city noise limits.

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

The Latest:

MLK Day Parade 2019 (Photos + Videos)
MLK Day 2019
20 photos
7-Eleven , high-pitch , homeless , Portland , sound

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close