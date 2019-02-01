Kruz Newz: High Pitch Sound Used to Stop Homeless Outside 7-Eleven

A 7-Eleven in downtown Portland is under fire for using a high pitch sound to prevent the sometimes dozen of homeless people outside the store. They used to play classical music to try and deter them but that wasn’t working anymore. As of yesterday, the noise was shut off after city officials say it violated city noise limits.

High-pitched noise aimed at driving loiterers away from 7-Eleven silenced – for nowhttps://t.co/gGdmIQLxUN pic.twitter.com/RbznEyafXo — KATU News (@KATUNews) February 1, 2019

