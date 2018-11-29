Kruz Newz: Grand Jury Still Deciding on Whether to Indict Amber Guyger in Botham Jean Death

I know some people may not understand the system but Amber Guyger is still in front of the grand jury, for the shooting death of Botham Jean in his apartment on September 6th. The grand jury is to determine if she will even go to trial for murdering Botham Jean. Guyger was fired from the Dallas Police Department on Sept. 24.
Per WFAA:
A Dallas County grand jury continued to hear testimony Wednesday in the case against fired Dallas police officer Amber Guyger, who fatally shot 26-year-old Botham Jean at his apartment in September.
The 12-person grand jury – which began hearing evidence on Monday and is tasked with deciding whether Guyger will be cleared in the case, or go to trial for manslaughter or murder – could be deliberating until Friday.
