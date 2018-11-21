CLOSE
Kruz Newz: Scooters Are Now Available in Plano

On Monday, Plano City Council passed an ordinance allowing electric scooters.  The “Lime S” will be available at Haggard Park in Plano.

The company said it collects scooters on daily, charging and redistributing them in approved areas so that they are on the sidewalks fully charged, maintained, and ready to be ridden every day.

 

