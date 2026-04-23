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Ken Paxton Has Spotify & Apple Music on His Hit List

Ken Paxton Crashing Out Over Streams? Spotify & Apple Music On His Hit List

Texas AG targets Spotify and Apple Music—is this about fairness, or just frustration with the algorithm?

Published on April 23, 2026
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Black Women's History Month Logo
Ken Paxton celebrates with supporters primary election
Source: The Dallas Morning News/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

What beef does Ken Paxton have with streaming? Because this latest move feels a little… personal.

The Texas Attorney General is now going after major platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, and YouTube, accusing them of running a modern-day payola scheme.

Yeah—payola. That old industry hustle where money quietly decides what gets played. Only this time, it’s not DJs—it’s playlists, algorithms, and “recommended for you” sections.

According to Paxton, these platforms may be accepting payments to push certain songs, artists, or content without telling listeners. Translation: that track you thought you “discovered” might’ve had a budget behind it.

Now, let’s be real—anyone tapped into the music industry knows playlist placement has been feeling funny for a minute. Songs randomly jumping into heavy rotation, unknown artists landing prime spots overnight… it’s been raising eyebrows.

Paxton says artists deserve a fair shot and listeners deserve transparency. So he’s launched an investigation and issued legal demands to get answers from these companies.

But the internet is asking a different question: why now?

Is this about protecting artists… or did somebody’s favorite rapper not make RapCaviar?

Either way, if this case really cracks open how streaming works behind the scenes, it could shake the entire music ecosystem—from labels to indie artists to the way YOU find your next favorite song.

Stay tuned.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack

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