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Healthcare Hotties Making The World A Healthier Place

Bae’s Anatomy! A Gallery Of Healthcare Hotties, Board-Certified Baddies & Pretty Life-Savers Serving Heart-Fluttering Looks While Making The World A Healthier Place

Compilation of dynamic doctor baes in honor of Black Women's History Month

Published on April 22, 2026
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Paging Dr. Baddie!

Healthcare Hotties x Black Women's History Month 2026
Source: IG: @krissy.rn

In honor of Black Women’s History Month, we’re celebrating the highly qualified healthcare professionals who serve heart-fluttering looks while making the world a healthier place.

According to the National Library of Medicine, Black women make up only 2.8% of physicians in the active physician workforce, nearly 162 years after Dr. Rebecca Lee Crumpler made history as the first Black woman to earn a medical degree in the U.S.

“As an underrepresented woman of color, there are few that look like me in the field of cardiology,” said researcher, heart failure specialist, and assistant professor at the University of Arizona, Dr. Khadijah Breathett, in an interview with Forbes.

“Approximately 13% of cardiologists are women, and only 3% are African American. The ongoing journey through medicine is tough. I have relied on my faith, family, and friends for strength in reaching my goals.

I knew that cardiovascular disease was devastating communities of color at a young age. It was and remains my calling to use medicine and research to change the statistics.”

To amplify their indelible impact, entertainment lawyer/host of The Black Lawyers Podcast, J. Ashley Carter, launched @lawyerbaedoctorbae on Instagram after doctors approached her about including them in Lawyer Bae events.

Recognizing an opportunity to build community with brilliant Black women in a white male-dominated field, Carter started planning Lawyer Bae Doctor Bae (with BAE standing for beautiful and educated) events across the country to bring these two dynamic professions together.

In 2025, the ever-growing network formally expanded from joint events to a podcast series @thebaespodcast and online community with resources and merchandise for young doctors and lawyers, especially from underrepresented groups.

How are you celebrating Black women this month? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of healthcare hotties, board-certified baddies, and pretty life-savers on the flip.

Dr. Kelly, M.D., Anesthesiologist

Dr. Rach, Beauty & Primary Care MD

Krystal W. MSN, RN

Dr. Andrea Alexander, MD, FACOG, Board-Certified OBGYN

Dr. MyQueen Dickens, MSN, CNM, DNP, Certified Nurse Midwife

Dr. Chinel Lee, Dentist

Candice, MPAS, PA-C, Healthcare Provider & Pre-PA Coach

Hana Sophie, CRNA

Dr. Michelle Adibe, MD, MSc, Board-Certified Internal Medicine Physician

Ariel B. Anya, DDS, Board-Certified Orthodontist

Dr. Brandy G., PharmD

Dr. India Ashé, DMSc, MPAS, PA-C, Board-Certified Cosmetic Dermatology

Dr. gorJESS, Cosmetic Dermatology Nurse Practitioner/Injector

Jhazmin Iman Moore, MD, Anesthesiology Resident

Karra M., MD, ER Doctor

Dr. Salma, Orthopedic Surgery Resident

Dr. Shay, Child & Adolescent and Adult Psychiatrist, MD

Dr. Lia Cruz, DPT, Global Director of Health & Wellness at RH7 Sports

Olivia Vonne, ICU Nurse

Dr. Raeonda Bullard, OB/Gyn

Ezinne Ihenachor, MD DABR, Board-Certified Breast Radiologist

Jessica Perkins Fields, MD, PGY1 and Jacque Fields, Medical Student ‘27

Shay Taylor Allen, Med Student

Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, MD, MSPH

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Bae’s Anatomy! A Gallery Of Healthcare Hotties, Board-Certified Baddies & Pretty Life-Savers Serving Heart-Fluttering Looks While Making The World A Healthier Place was originally published on bossip.com

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