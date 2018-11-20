Car Theft Is Up In Dallas [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Car theft is up in Dallas, and CBS11 News says it could get worst. A lot of people get their cars stolen when they warm it up or when they leave it running to go quickly into stores. Bad idea.

Here are a few tips to deter thieves:

Always lock your car doors Do not leave your car running when you go into stores Do not get out of your car and leave it running to warm it up Do not leave your keys in the car Do not leave valuables such as purses and electronics in plain sight

Convicts interviewed from behind bars said

“Stealing a car requires no skill at all.”

Auto Theft On Rise In North Texas; 1 Stolen Every 54 Minutes In Dallas https://t.co/kv5UqP875f — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) November 20, 2018

For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices or you may have to refresh page to view).

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

