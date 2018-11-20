Car Theft Is Up In Dallas [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Car theft is up in Dallas, and CBS11 News says it could get worst. A lot of people get their cars stolen when they warm it up or when they leave it running to go quickly into stores. Bad idea.
Here are a few tips to deter thieves:
- Always lock your car doors
- Do not leave your car running when you go into stores
- Do not get out of your car and leave it running to warm it up
- Do not leave your keys in the car
- Do not leave valuables such as purses and electronics in plain sight
Convicts interviewed from behind bars said
“Stealing a car requires no skill at all.”
For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices or you may have to refresh page to view).
Source: CBS11 News
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
