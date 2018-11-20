Local DFW News
Car Theft Is Up In Dallas [VIDEO]

New York Cityscapes And City Views

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

Car theft is up in Dallas, and CBS11 News says it could get worst. A lot of people get their cars stolen when they warm it up or when they leave it running to go quickly into stores. Bad idea.

Here are a few tips to deter thieves:

  1. Always lock your car doors
  2. Do not leave your car running when you go into stores
  3. Do not get out of your car and leave it running to warm it up
  4. Do not leave your keys in the car
  5. Do not leave valuables such as purses and electronics in plain sight

Convicts interviewed from behind bars said

“Stealing a car requires no skill at all.”

For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices or you may have to refresh page to view).

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Car , theft

comments
Videos
photos
