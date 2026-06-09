Bad & Buoyant! A Gallery Of Brown Sugar Babes, Baddies & Bombshells Who Brought The Heat To Miami At BSB’s Golden Hour Yacht Soirée

Smell good, look great!

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No beauty brand is curating elevated experiences like Brown Sugar Babe which brought together a glamorous array of tastemakers, content creators, and movemakers for a lavish Golden Hour Yacht soirée celebrating beauty, sisterhood, and the indelible impact of Black women founders in the industry.

Basking in impeccable vibes, Brown Sugar Babe Founder Maekaeda Gibbons celebrated connection, inspiration, and community alongside fellow beauty mavens Shontay Lundy of Black Girl Sunscreen and Danessa Myricks of Danessa Myricks Beauty who served looks in rich hues of red and yellow at the center of the exquisite event.

Speaking to Byrdie, the tremendous trio opened up about collaborating on their Golden Hour Bundle which features all three of their burgeoning brands in a sure-to-be-sold out summer set.

“You run into each other at events, at activations, at industry dinners, and over time you start looking for ways to actually do something together instead of just waving across the room,” said Gibbons. “This collaboration came out of that, especially as we all know the state of the industry.”

The buzzy bundle boasts four new body oils from Brown Sugar Babe, along with Danessa Myricks Beauty’s Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder Flushed and Yummy Skin Glow Serum, and Black Girl Sunscreen Moisturizing Sunscreen Lotion.

“Golden hour is that moment in the day where everything just looks better, your skin glows, the light hits differently, and everything feels lighter,” said Gibbons. “So, we built a bundle with that in mind.”

Immersed in a celebration of the brands’ new launch and current success, attendees enjoyed immersive fragrance and beauty activations, signature themed Jim Beam cocktails named after BSB’s new scents Playful, Sunlit, Love Island, and Mango Spice, and hip-moving grooves from DJ Nugget who kept the dance floor packed from sunset into the night.

In one of the night’s buzziest moments, Miami’s baddest babe, Trina, took the vibes to another level with a surprise performance that had the entire yacht rapping along to her classic empowerment anthems.

From stunning golden hour views on the water to meaningful conversations and unforgettable connection, the exclusive evening embodied everything Brown Sugar Babe stands for: joy, luxury, community, and the celebration of Black women building extraordinary brands.

Will you be copping the new Golden Hour Bundle for your summer shenanigans?

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Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of Brown Sugar babes, baddies, and bombshells who stunned at BSB’s Golden Hour yacht soirée on the flip.