Kanye West Gives Family of Slain Chicagoan Jemel Roberson $150K

Kanye West is finally in the news for something positive. He donated money to the family of slain security guard Jemel Roberson, who was shot down by police after subduing a violence man at the bar where he was working.

West heard the story of Jemel Roberson — who was gunned down by police after stopping a drunken man with a gun — and wanted to do whatever he could to lessen the burden on his family. West donated $150,000 to Roberson’s family Friday, the goal originally placed on a GoFundMe account for Roberson’s family was $10,000.

TMZ goes on to say that Roberson was working extra shifts to make sure his son had a great Christmas.

